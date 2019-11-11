Michigan group to hold talk on vaping and risk to children

FILE – In this Feb. 20, 2014, file photo, a patron exhales vapor from an e-cigarette at a store in New York. Only two years ago e-cigarettes were viewed as holding great potential for public health: offering a way to wean smokers off traditional cigarettes. But now Juul and other vaping companies face an escalating backlash that threatens to sweep their products off the market. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — CARE of Southeastern Michigan is presenting a discussion in Macomb County about vaping and its risk to children.

Tuesday night’s free event will be held the Macomb Community College South Campus in Warren, north of Detroit. Parents and school-aged children are encouraged to attend.

Federal health officials have tallied nearly 1,900 cases of vaping-related lung illness nationwide as of Oct. 29, including 37 deaths confirmed in 24 states.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in September ordered the issuance of emergency rules banning flavored electronic cigarettes after her chief medical executive found that youth vaping is a public health emergency. Whitmer has accused the makers of using candy flavors and deceptive ads to hook children.

A Michigan Court of Claims judge last month issued a preliminary injunction, blocking the state’s ban.