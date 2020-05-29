Michigan home improvement demands rise amid virus outbreak

In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 photo Lowe’s Assistant Store Manager Patrick Mulloney, of Marlborough, Mass., left, assists customer Karen Frank, of Framingham, Mass., right, at a Lowe’s retail home improvement and appliance store, in Framingham. On Tuesday, Feb. 27, the Conference Board releases its February index on U.S. consumer confidence. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (Detroit Free Press) — Michigan residents are heading to hardware stores for do-it-yourself home improvements or hiring contractors to tackle a wide range of projects they identified while spending more time at home because of the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

After Michigan allowed nonessential construction to resume on May 7, home improvement professionals witnessed an increase in requests for projects including finishing a basement and building a deck.

The Detroit Free Press reported Thursday that hardware store visits for people pursuing do-it-yourself have also increased after the resections were lifted.