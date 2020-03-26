Michigan hospitals jammed as coronavirus cases, deaths rise

A nurse holds swabs and test tube to test people for COVID-19 at a drive through station set up in the parking lot of the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich., Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan hospitals are bracing for a surge of coronavirus cases as infections rise to at least 2,294. Deaths jumped to 43 from 24. Eighty-five percent of all cases were reported in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, but even the Upper Peninsula has a few. Beaumont Health and Henry Ford Health System in southeastern Michigan said they were caring for more than 1,000 patients at their 13 hospitals. Altus, a company near Grand Rapids, making hundreds of carts for hospital ventilators, which help desperate COVID-19 victims breathe. Altus is hiring more people and adding shifts.

