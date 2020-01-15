Michigan House votes to lift state’s ban against stun guns

News
Posted: / Updated:

State Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, speaks to reporters about her bill that would lift Michigan’s ban on stun guns on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in the House chamber in Lansing, Mich. The bill was sent to the Senate for future consideration. (AP Photo/David Eggert)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan would lift its ban on stun guns under legislation advanced by lawmakers.

The bill would allow the sale, possession and “reasonable use” of a stun device by those 18 and older. Michigan currently allows law enforcement and people with a concealed pistol license to use a Taser, which is a different type of self-defense device than a stun gun. The Republican-led Senate will consider the measure next after it cleared the GOP-controlled House on an 84-24 vote Tuesday.

Supporters say the stun gun ban contradicts court rulings. They contend that people may prefer nonlethal forms of protection over guns.

