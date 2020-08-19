Michigan joining lawsuit to challenge post office changes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The State of Michigan is joining other states in suing the U.S. Postal Service over service changes.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says a lawsuit was in the works Tuesday in federal court in Washington state. But Postmaster General Louis DeJoy also says he’s suspending certain changes until after the fall election.

DeJoy is pledging to deliver election mail on time. Nessel and attorneys general in other states say significant changes must face a public comment period and go to the Postal Regulatory Commission.