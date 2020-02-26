Michigan launches outreach ahead of 2020 census

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Last year, 44 Michigan State Police Patrol Vehicles, fully marked and with emergency equipment activated, were struck by motorists.

Now a pilot program that runs through March is testing a “Digital Siren” to alert drivers to hopefully move over when an officer is on-scene or approaching the area.

The new technology has the potential to help motorists make safer driving decisions, according to the MSP.

Five patrol vehicles have been outfitted with the HAAS Alert advanced R2V™ (Responder-to-Vehicle) technology. The small piece of equipment transmits a digital alert when a patrol vehicle’s lights and siren are activated, triggering an alert to nearby Waze users with as much as 30 seconds notice.

Developers refer to this new technology as a digital siren and in the first month, data shows 22,733 Michigan motorists were alerted in 330 incidents.

“We are always looking for new and innovative ways to increase officer safety,” said Lt. Col. Richard Arnold, commander of the Field Operations Bureau. “This is an excellent example of how the Michigan State Police is contributing to the future of technology and helping to keep our members safe and make Michigan’s roads safer.”