Michigan launches outreach ahead of 2020 census

News
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan and nonprofits groups are launching a $16 million outreach campaign to push people to be counted in the 2020 census. Officials said Wednesday the census will take less than 10 minutes to complete once residents start getting invitations on March 12. They say the census is important because undercounting will mean communities get less federal funding for education, health care and other important programs. This is the first once-a-decade census in which most people will be encouraged to answer questions via the internet. They also can be counted by phone or mail.

