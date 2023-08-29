LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More than 450 illegal guns have been taken away from felony offenders as part of “Operation Safe Neighborhoods” according to the governor’s office.

The program, which started in 2021, has led to check-ins with more than 4,100 felony offenders who are not allowed to own firearms and resulted in the confiscations.

“As a former prosecutor, protecting public safety is a top priority,” said Governor Whitmer. “With Operation Safe Neighborhoods, we have taken 450 illegal guns before they could be used in the commission of a crime.

Michigan has more than 50,000 people under probation or parole, and around 20% have been convicted of gun crimes. They are monitored by about 1,000 agents from the Michigan Department of Correction, who worked closely with law enforcement to conduct the sweeps, which also uncovered illegal drugs and ammunition.

Nearly one-third of violent crime in Michigan involves a gun, according to the governor’s office. The recent crackdown on gun possession has focused on the highest-risk offenders who had a history of using guns to commit crimes.