Michigan Law Enforcement Polar Plunge adds another event in the U.P.

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Law Enforcement Polar Plunge which benefits Special Olympics Michigan is adding another plunge in the U.P.

The newest event will be in Munising at East Channel Brewing Company on February 15. Registration begins at 11:00 a.m. and the plunge will be at noon.

“Oh, it’s huge to have two polar plunges in our area and to get 50-percent split back is going to huge for our athletes,” said Carla White, Polar Plunge Coordinator. “It’s just so much more that our athletes are going to be able to do and to compete in and we’re going to be able to sent more athletes to the state games that are held downstate and hopefully get more athletes involved up here.”

Another Polar Plunge that White coordinates is in Marquette County. It will be at the UP North Lodge in Gwinn on March 14. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. and the plunge will start at 10:15 a.m.

Registration is open for both plunges. To register for the Munising Polar Plunge, click here. To register for the Marquette County Polar Plunge, click here.