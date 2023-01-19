LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Republicans are warning Democrats to let stand an automatic rollback in the state income tax rate triggered by the state’s large surplus.

Under the dome, the state is sitting on a $9.2 billion surplus. Under a 2015 law, once that surplus reaches a certain level, the state income tax rate is automatically cut from 4.25% to 4.05%.

While the Democrats have not committed to that automatic reduction, in a pre-emptive strike the new House GOP leader is warning those Democrats to leave this alone.

“If the Democrats try to come in here and say ‘we’re going to give targeted tax cuts, so we’re going to eliminate this law that triggers a clean tax cut to everyone,’ they shouldn’t take money which is going to get an automatic income tax cut,” said Republican House Leader Matt Hall.

When asked about the possible automatic tax cut, the governor warned:

“It’s premature to say that. We haven’t closed the books from last year. I’m not going to speculate on what may or may not happen,” Whitmer said.

The state treasurer told lawmakers last week the books will not be officially closed until the end of March.

Democratic Senator Sarah Anthony says she hopes the state can do this automatic rollback, but she has not officially signed off.

Hall advises the Democrats to do this now and work on other tax cuts later on.

“We can figure out ways to do both and then work together to figure out ways to give relief to seniors on top of that, and working families with the earned income tax credit.”