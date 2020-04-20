Michigan lawmakers concerned with the low number of small business loans for state

News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

Michigan Democratic Congressional Delegation letter to SBA

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Nine lawmakers are expressing concern with the Small Business Administration over low numbers of small business loans for the state.

A letter today from Congressman Dan Kildee (Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus) states his concern when it comes to small businesses in Michigan being able to access emergency loans under the Paycheck Protection Program.

The letter is addressed to Administrator Jovita Carranza of the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Chicago native serves as a member of President Trump’s Cabinet and previously served as the Deputy Administrator for the SBA under former President George W. Bush.

Michigan currently ranks 5th in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and ranks 2nd when it comes to the number of unemployment claims filed during the pandemic, according to a press release and letter led by Kildee. The release and letter go on to say that Michigan ranks 35th when it comes to small business loans from the SBA, based on eligible payroll in the state.

“According to jobless claims filed since March 14, Michigan has processed over 1 million unemployment claims, representing nearly a quarter of our state’s labor force,” the members wrote.

In addition to Congressman Kildee, the letter was signed by Michigan U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, as well as Representatives Brenda Lawrence (MI-14), Debbie Dingell (MI-12), Rashida Tlaib (MI-13), Elissa Slotkin (MI-08), Andy Levin (MI-09) and Haley Stevens (MI-11).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus by County

More Viewer

Sights and Sounds

Spring Nature

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Nature"

Spring time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring time"

April Storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "April Storm"

April 10 Sunrise

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 10 Sunrise"

April 8, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 8, 2020"

April 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 7"

April 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 6"