Michigan lawmakers propose protections for whistleblowers

LANSING, Mich. (AP)- Michigan lawmakers across the aisle want to pass more protections for whistleblowers who risk losing their jobs for reporting wrongdoing.

Their efforts, however, could face pushback from the state’s Democratic governor who has argued similar proposals are unconstitutional. The Detroit News reports Democratic state Sen. Jeff Irwin and Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett sponsored bills that would offer extra protections for whistleblowers.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed similar measures this year, saying they were unconstitutional. Barrett has noted a separate law can resolve the constitutional concerns. 

