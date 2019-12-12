Michigan Legislature OKs restoring over half of vetoed funds

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2019 file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate as Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, House Speaker Lee Chatfield, right, and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, rear, react, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer and Republican lawmakers said Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 that they were very close to agreeing to restore some funding she vetoed during a budget impasse, but a deal remained elusive due to their clash over limiting the governor’s power to shift funds within individual departments. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-led Michigan Legislature has voted to restore more than half of the state funding that was vetoed during a budget impasse.

The move Tuesday largely resolves a monthslong stalemate. Lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could address what to do with more than $370 million in unallocated funds in the new year.

The main bill includes a new provision allowing lawmakers to reverse any department fund transfers if Whitmer makes any related to the legislation.

She calls the spending bills an “important step forward for Michigan.”