Michigan Legislature OKs restoring over half of vetoed funds

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-led Michigan Legislature has voted to restore more than half of the state funding that was vetoed during a budget impasse.
The move Tuesday largely resolves a monthslong stalemate. Lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could address what to do with more than $370 million in unallocated funds in the new year.
The main bill includes a new provision allowing lawmakers to reverse any department fund transfers if Whitmer makes any related to the legislation.
She calls the spending bills an “important step forward for Michigan.”