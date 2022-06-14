LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has lifted a statewide ban on poultry and waterfowl exhibitions after 30 days passed with no new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in domestic birds.

Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said Monday that bird shows can resume.

Poultry and waterfowl exhibitions were stopped May 10 as a precaution to protect against the spread of bird flu among the state’s domestic poultry flocks. Avian flu has been spreading across the U.S., prompting farms to euthanize millions of birds. It can spread be spread from flock to flock, including wild birds, and through contact with infected poultry, equipment and the clothing of caretakers.