Michigan Lottery contributes $1B to school fund for 1st time

News
Posted: / Updated:
Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Lottery has raised more than $1 billion for public schools for the first time.

The lottery announced Wednesday that it contributed more than $1 billion to the school aid fund in the last fiscal year. That’s a $129 million boost over the prior year. It’s the largest one-year increase in the lottery’s 47-year history and the fifth straight year of record-setting contributions to the school fund.

The fund also is funded with sales and use taxes, income taxes, property taxes, some federal funds, cigarette, liquor and other taxes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Women's March

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's March"

Girls HS Basketball: Gwinn & Negaunee cruise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Gwinn & Negaunee cruise"

Boys HS Basketball: Escanaba outlast Marquette in GNC heavyweight bout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Escanaba outlast Marquette in GNC heavyweight bout"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/8/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/8/2019"

The impact of alpacas on medicine

Thumbnail for the video titled "The impact of alpacas on medicine"

Planning commission addresses marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Planning commission addresses marijuana"