WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) — A Michigan man was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol after he was found with body armor, a fake badge, a BB gun, high capacity magazines, and other ammunition.

The man has been identified as 53-year-old Jerome Felipe from Flint.

According to officials, U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) patrol officers began talking to Felipe around 5:00 a.m. who had parked his 2017 Dodge Charger near the Capitol.

Felipe is a retired police officer out of New York, and he showed the USCP officers a fake badge that said “Department of the INTERPOL” on it. He also said that he was a criminal investigator with the agency, which was not true.

He gave the officers permission to search his vehicle, and that’s when the officers found the BB gun, two ballistic vests,, several high capacity magazines, and other ammunition.

However, no real guns were found.

Investigators are still trying to figure out why Felipe was parked near the Capitol.

Felipe is facing charges for Unlawful Possession of High Capacity Magazines and Unregistered Ammo.