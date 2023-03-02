GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan man has been arrested and faces federal charges for making threats against Jewish officials in Michigan.

Court records that were unsealed Wednesday show 41-year-old Jack Eugene Carpenter III is being held barring a detention hearing on Friday.

Investigators received a tip on Feb. 18 that Carpenter, who was in Texas at the time, had allegedly made several troubling tweets under the account “tempered_reason” indicating he was planning a trip back to Michigan and threatened to “cause injury or death to Jewish members of the Michigan government.”

Testimony from an FBI agent said Carpenter had recently declared sovereignty and was forming a new country called “New Israel” in Lenawee County.

“Any Jewish person holding a public office on my land after that time is subject to immediate punishment for their participation in an unlawful war of aggression using a biological weapon against me. You may leave, confess and resign to a private life or be punished. I have deemed you guilty. Judgement has been given. I will not tolerate anymore (sic) games. I’ve given enough chances. Confessions will remain classified unless caught committing another crime. You have been warned. Heed my warning,” Carpenter tweeted.

Carpenter then tagged President Joe Biden, the FBI and the Department of Justice for the Philippines, saying, “I suggest you obey God’s will and do not challenge my authority any longer.”

Two selected tweets in a series of messages allegedly sent by Jack Eugene Carpenter III, per the FBI. As of Thursday morning, the account was still active.

He had also threatened Twitter CEO Elon Musk, demanding he remove all bot accounts and “all blocks” on his account. Otherwise, he would capture him and have Musk “publicly hanged.”

The next day, Carpenter allegedly reiterated his plans when he tweeted, “I’ll be coming back to Michigan, still driving with expired plats. You may want to let everyone know, and Wayne County Sheriff as well, any attempt to subdue me will be met with deadly force in self-defense.”

The FBI reached out to the Michigan State Police Brighton Post and discovered Carpenter was being investigated for stealing a gun. When questioned by police, Carpenter claimed the “State of Michigan does not hold any authority over him.”

State police had also spoken to Carpenter’s mother. She said he asked for money to return to Michigan and “became angry” when she refused.

The FBI also discovered that Carpenter was arrested on assault charges last December and had an unserved personal protection order against him. He has three 9mm handguns registered in LEIN, but his mother said he also had two hunting rifles, a 12-gauge shotgun and a “military-style” weapon.

The 41-year-old is charged with transmitting an interstate threat. If convicted, he faces up to five years in federal prison.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who is Jewish, responded to the case Thursday morning.

“The FBI has confirmed I was a target of the heavily armed defendant in this matter. It is my sincere hope that the federal authorities take this offense just as seriously as my Hate Crimes & Domestic Terrorism Unit takes plots to murder elected officials,” Nessel tweeted.