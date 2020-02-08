Michigan man charged in 1980 homicide is taken to Virginia

News
Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — A Michigan man charged with killing a woman in Virginia in 1980 has been transferred to that state.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to investigate the discovery of human remains at his property in Allegan County, Michigan. Dennis Bowman is accused of killing Kathleen Doyle, who was the wife of a U.S. Navy pilot in Norfolk, Virginia.

Separately, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday that it had recovered human remains under a cement slab at property owned by Bowman.

The remains could be his 14-year-old adoptive daughter, Aundria, who disappeared in 1989.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Boys HS Basketball: Miners, Patriots, Blue Bolts find success Friday night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Miners, Patriots, Blue Bolts find success Friday night"

GAME OF THE WEEK: Marquette tops Menominee; Redmen close in on GNC title

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME OF THE WEEK: Marquette tops Menominee; Redmen close in on GNC title"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/7/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/7/2020"

Reversing hearing loss

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reversing hearing loss"

A whole lot of buzz around the 3rd annual 'Sip & Spell'

Thumbnail for the video titled "A whole lot of buzz around the 3rd annual 'Sip & Spell'"

Precious Metals 2-7-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 2-7-2020"