Michigan man clearing snow gets trapped by machinery, dies

BANGOR, Mich. (AP) — Southwestern Michigan police say a man using heavy machinery to clear snow died after he became trapped beneath part of the machinery.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says the 40-year-old man was using a skid-steer loader to move snow Tuesday morning at a business near Bangor when he became trapped beneath its bucket.

Police say the man was working under the bucket area to clean snow from near machinery pedals when the bucket lowered onto him.

Co-workers freed him and performed CPR, but police say the man died at the scene from his injuries.

Sheriff Daniel Abbot calls the man’s death “an unfortunate incident dealing with a farm implement.”

WNEM reports police say the man died while clearing snow from his marijuana grow business. His name hasn’t been released.

