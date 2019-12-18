Michigan man convicted in fellow hunter’s fatal shooting

BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan man who authorities say accidentally shot and killed a fellow hunter on the first day of the state’s annual firearms deer season last year has been convicted on all three charges he faced.

An Antrim County jury found 46-year-old David M. Barber of Gaylord guilty last Friday of involuntary manslaughter, felony firearm and trespassing in the November 2018 shooting death of 38-year-old Justin E. Beutel.

The Bay City Times reports that the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the men were hunting separately when the shooting occurred near the village of Alden, about 20 miles northeast of Traverse City. 

