Michigan man linked to Islamic State pleads guilty

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man accused of making plans to leave the U.S. to fight for the Islamic State group has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge.

Mohamud Muse of Lansing acknowledged that he made a video pledging loyalty to IS and had planned to travel to Somalia at some point in 2019.

Muse signed a plea agreement that says he knew that IS is a “designated foreign terrorist organization.” Muse and two other men were arrested a year ago at the Grand Rapids airport.

The government says Muse’s brother was starting a journey to Somalia that day to join IS.