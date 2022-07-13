CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Detroit man has admitted to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Leroy Charleston

In front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi, Leroy Charleston, 39, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine in Proximity to a Protected Location.” Charleston admitted to distributing methamphetamine near Fairmont State University in February 2020, according to Ihlenfeld.

Charleston was one of 11 people indicted in April 2021 for their roles in the drug ring. Several of Charleston’s co-conspirators have also pleaded guilty.

Charleston faces at least one and up 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $2,000,000.

The Three Rivers Drug Task Force investigated the case against the drug ring.