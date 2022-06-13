INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A Charlotte man has accepted a plea deal for allegedly placing a false bomb threat toward the Michigan Capitol Building.

Michael C. Varrone, 48, has pleaded guilty to one count of false report or threat of bomb or harmful device, a four-year felony.

In exchange for pleading guilty, the prosecution dropped two counts of false report of terrorism, a 20-year felony.

Prosecutors say on January 7, Varrone called a control operator at the Michigan Capitol and claimed that the Capitol was going to explode.

The operator immediately reported the threat to MSP, who then determined there was no threat.

Varrone plead guilty in front of James S. Jamo of the 30th Judicial Circuit Court.