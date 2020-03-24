Michigan marijuana shops to remain open during coronavirus stay-at-home order

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan marijuana shops may remain open during the COVID-19 coronavirus stay-at-home order issued Monday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Marijuana Regulatory Agency says.
While Michigan is ordering medical and recreational marijuana stores to close, they will be able to make curbside sales and home deliveries, according to a Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs press release.
Additionally, marijuana shops must comply with social distancing requirements for staff within the facilities and establishments.
Shops can only have necessary employees show up to cover supplies to maintain inventory and provide services.
