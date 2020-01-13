Michigan may add non-binary option to driver’s licenses

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office is working to add a third gender option on Michigan licenses and ID cards.

According to The Detroit News, Benson had previously attempted for a third gender designation, but the department’s software prevented her from doing so. She instead opted for a new policy making it easier for people to change their gender designation from male to female or female to male on state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards.

The possibility to add a non-binary option might be completed by 2021.