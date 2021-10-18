Hart-area family among missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

FILE – A view of the densely populated Jalousie neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. A group of 17 U.S. missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, file)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Members of a West Michigan family are among the 17 missionaries taken captive in Haiti.

The office of U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, did not provide News 8 with the names of anyone in the family.

The Detroit News reports they are members of Hart Dunkard Brethren Church on N. 56th Avenue west of the city of Hart. The pastor at the church told The Detroit News that there are five family members: a parent and four children, the youngest of whom is not yet 10.

The 17 Christian missionaries were kidnapped Sunday by a gang called 400 Mawozo, which is known for kidnappings, extortion and killings, the Associated Press reports.

“We are entering the third day since seventeen of our workers were kidnapped by a gang in Haiti. The media has carried this situation across the globe. Civil authorities in Haiti and the United States are aware of what has happened and are offering assistance. We continue to monitor the situation closely and are in earnest prayer. “We greatly appreciate the prayers of believers around the world, including our many Amish and Mennonite supporters. The Bible says, ‘The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much’ (James 5:16). “Join us in prayer that God’s grace would sustain the men, women, and children who are being held hostage. In a world where violence and force are seen as the solution to problems, we believe in God’s call to Christians to ‘…not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good’ (Romans 12:21). Pray that those being held hostage could find strength to demonstrate God’s love. The kidnappers, like all people, are created in the image of God and can be changed if they turn to Him. While we desire the safe release of our workers, we also desire that the kidnappers be transformed by the love of Jesus, the only true source of peace, joy, and forgiveness.” Christian Aid Ministries, Oct. 18

The missionaries include 12 adults and five children. Most are American, but one is Canadian. They are from Christian Aid Ministries out of Ohio.

The AP says the U.S. government is working with authorities in Haiti to get the missionaries released.