Michigan native Hannah Roberts wins silver in BMX finals

Hannah Roberts of the United States competes in the women’s BMX Freestyle seeding at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan native Hannah Roberts won silver in the Tokyo Olympics during the Women’s BMX Freestyle Finals Saturday.

As a three-time world champion, the 19-year-old from Buchanan in Berrien County was a favorite for a win.

Charlotte Worthington from Great Britain won gold.

Silver medal for Hannah Roberts. Charlotte Worthington of Great Britain wins the first ever gold in Freestyle BMX. @WOODTV #Tokyo2020 — Jack Doles (@jackdoles) August 1, 2021

Her hometown cheered her on during a watch party at Buchanan Common.

News 8 Sports Director Jack Doles spoke with Roberts in Tokyo before the competition about the big night and the support she’s receiving back home.

“I know everybody’s got my back, my hometown has got my back. And I love you guys so much,” Roberts said.

Roberts is a trailblazer in the sport and has fought for opportunities for women and girls.

“She started in this sport as probably one of the single girls doing BMX, had to ride with the boys, had to perform with the boys, had to compete against the boys, beat the boys,” her mother Betty Roberts told News 8 on Thursday.