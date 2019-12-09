Michigan nears deal to legalize sports, online gambling

LANSING, Mich. (AP)- The Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are closing in on an agreement to legalize sports betting and internet gambling in Michigan, with final votes possible this coming week.

The development would be a landmark in a state with a lot of gambling options already. Those include three commercial casinos in Detroit, 24 tribal casinos across western and northern Michigan, and the Lottery.

The abundance of competition is a complicating factor, primarily due to concerns that letting casinos offer online gambling would hurt rapidly growing revenues from the state’s iLottery.

