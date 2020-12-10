1 bullet kills 2 people, including man who killed himself

Michigan News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police say a man killed himself with a single bullet that also struck and killed another man in an apartment on Thanksgiving.

Marcus Mackey was dead at the scene in Ypsilanti Township while Reed Carter died at a hospital.

Both were 22 years old. Derrick Jackson of the Washtenaw County sheriff’s office says it was a “very tragic situation” that involved a suicide and an accidental shooting.

The shooting occurred in an apartment.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories