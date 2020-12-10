1 bullet kills 2 people, including man who killed himself

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police say a man killed himself with a single bullet that also struck and killed another man in an apartment on Thanksgiving.

Marcus Mackey was dead at the scene in Ypsilanti Township while Reed Carter died at a hospital.

Both were 22 years old. Derrick Jackson of the Washtenaw County sheriff’s office says it was a “very tragic situation” that involved a suicide and an accidental shooting.

The shooting occurred in an apartment.

