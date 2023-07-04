ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Several people were suffered minor injuries and one person was sent to a hospital for evaluation after a firework cake errantly shot into the crowd watching the fireworks show for Allegan’s July 3 Jubilee.

A timestamp from witness video shows the incident happened at 10:34 p.m. Monday. You can see several people running for cover after a firework fired into the crowd. Many people took to social media to complain and chastise the event organizers for the mistake.

The city of Allegan released a statement Tuesday morning clarifying what happened, saying their “thoughts are with all of those who were affected by this unintentional incident.”

“During the firework display, a firework cake from the proximate show unintentionally landed in a crowd located to the east of one of the (launch points). This resulted in a handful of minor injuries, all but one of which was treated at the site of the incident. One individual was transported to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital for further evaluation,” the statement read.

The show was conducted by Wolverine Fireworks Display, which is contracted to perform three firework shows each year in downtown Allegan. Protocol dictates crews from the Allegan Fire Department are on hand to respond to any emergencies.

“The city of Allegan is thankful for the quick response by the Allegan Fire District, LIFE EMS, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department and the Allegan City Police Department,” the statement continued.