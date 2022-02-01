DETROIT, Mich. (WJMN) – Electreon will work towards constructing one-mile of road in Detroit that can charge electric cars while they are traveling on it.

The pilot program would be the first public wireless in-road charging system for electric vehicles.

“As we aim to lead the future of mobility and electrification by boosting electric vehicle production and lowering consumer costs, a wireless in-road charging system is the next piece to the puzzle for sustainability,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am happy to see Michigan lead and keep building on these ground-breaking initiatives creating new business opportunities and high-tech jobs. Together, we will continue growing our economy and putting Michiganders first.”

The Inductive Vehicle Charging Pilot was announced in September of 2021.

“Michigan is aggressively rolling out various charging solutions and we need to continue to stay ahead of the technology curve,” State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba said. “A wireless in-road charging system will be revolutionary for electric vehicles, potentially extending their charge without having to stop.”

Electreon will lead the project and work with NextEnergy and Jacobs Engineering Group with the aim for the road to be operational in 2023. The project will be hosted and live in the Michigan Central mobility innovation district and supported by partners including Ford Motor Co., DTE Energy, and the City of Detroit.

“We are proud and thankful to be selected by the Michigan Department of Transportation to lead and implement the first wireless electric road system in the United States,” said Stefan Tongur, vice president of Electreon. “We’re excited to be transferring our success in wireless charging for a variety of electric fleets – from cars to buses and heavy-duty trucks – to this innovative project. There’s important work ahead with our partners in Detroit to develop scalable, ‘plug-free’ charging that will future-proof the city’s EV infrastructure.”

“The electrified future is one of the focus areas for Michigan Central, and we are creating the platform and convening the partners to help scale EVs and discover new technologies and business models,” said Carolina Pluszczynski, Michigan Central development director. “Implementing a public wireless EV charging road system in the district area – the first in the U.S. – will help not only serve as an asset for innovation for many partners, now and in the future, but also as a tool for education on the value electrification can create, including for everyday needs. This collaboration symbolizes the open platform Michigan Central is creating for partners of all kinds to come together and test and deploy innovations in a real-world environment.”

“Here in Michigan, embracing bold innovations that transform the future of mobility and electrification is a part of our DNA,” said Trevor Pawl, chief mobility officer for the State of Michigan. “We are thrilled to see how Electreon’s proposals become a nationwide model for how we can continue accelerating electric vehicle adoption and usher in a new generation of transportation technologies.”

“The City of Detroit and the Office of Mobility Innovation are excited to be a part of this first-of-its-kind deployment in the U.S.,” said Tim Slusser, City of Detroit’s chief of mobility innovation. “We look forward to this wireless charging infrastructure attracting other mobility tech companies to Detroit to innovate. The City is committed to working with companies like Electreon to help keep Detroit at the forefront of electric vehicle technology and mobility innovation.”

MDOT is providing $1.9 million toward the project and Electreon will contribute the rest of the cost.