$15.6 million to be invested in programs to help Michigan residents find jobs

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced that more than $15.6 million will be granted to organizations as a part of the Michigan Learning and Education Advancement Program.

Grant recipients will work as Regional Consortia to help individuals that are dislocated, underemployed, serving as essential workers, living in distressed rural and urban communities or are economically disadvantaged.

“My administration is committed to uplifting Michiganders whose economic security has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “By providing grants to help people make the move from education or training programs to good-paying, high-skill jobs, we can ensure all Michiganders thrive as we continue our economic jumpstart. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and their Regional Consortia partners will help people get back on their feet and take the next step on their path to financial security.”

Funding will assist job seekers in transitioning from education and training programs to careers and result in industry-recognized credential attainment and reduced debt from education.

The 10 awardees will serve approximately 5,069 participants:

Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! (serving an estimated 450 participants, awarded $1,695,000);

Southeast Michigan Community Alliance (556 participants, $1,998,200);

Networks Northwest dba Northwest Michigan Works! (375 participants, $1,109,966);

West Michigan Works! (667 participants, $2,000,000);

Oakland County Michigan Works! (667 participants, $2,000,000);

Berrien-Cass-Van Buren Michigan Works! (670 participants, $2,000,000);

Kalamazoo Valley Community College and Southwest Partnership (444 participants, $1,128,157);

Michigan Works! Northeast Consortium (460 participants, $1,375,000);

Michigan Works! West Central (180 participants, $540,000); and

Mott Region 6 Consortium (600 participants, $1,799,758).

“By bringing a mix of economic development, education, non-profit and business partners together to serve as the MiLEAP consortia partners, we can ensure the customized programs developed will meet the unique needs of the over 5,000 program participants,” said LEO Acting Director Susan Corbin.

Funds will also support the creation of MiLEAP Navigators. MiLEAP Navigators will help job seekers assess and overcome barriers, identify resources and be guided and supported. MiLEAP participants will receive competancy-based assessments and learning plans including skill assessments, remote learning opportunities, high school and industry recognized credential attainment and contextual learning opportunities.

Funding for the program is through a Reimagine Workforce Preparation Grant from the U.S. Deparment of Education. The grant recipients will work through 2023.

MiLEAP aligns with Michigan’s Sixty by 30 goal to increase the number of working-age adults with a skill certificate or college degree to 60% by 2030.

More information about MiLEAP is available at Michigan.gov/MiLEAP.