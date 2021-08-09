15 Michigan Cities, Villages and Townships awarded MI Clean Water Plan Grants

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy office on Adobe Road near Kalamazoo. (November 2020)

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – More than $2 million was awarded to 15 cities, villages and townships under the MI Clean Water plan to help communities ensure safe, clean tap water for residents.

“We will continue making significant investments under the MI Clean Water Plan to replace lead service lines, tackle toxic contaminants including PFAs, and upgrading wastewater and stormwater management systems, all while creating thousands of good-paying jobs,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Today’s grants will help communities across Michigan facing unique challenges maintain and improve their water systems. I am grateful for the ongoing partnerships between the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and local communities to ensure that every Michigander has access to clean, safe drinking water.”

The grants boost state efforts to support local projects aimed at improving water systems by replacing lead service lines, enhancing water affordability plans and connecting homes with contaminated drinking water wells to safe community water supplies.

The MI Clean Water plan is a $500 million investment that was announced last year to rebuild the state’s water infrastructure. It addresses issues like lead-laden water service lines, toxic contamination like PFAS, undersized sewers, failing septic systems, unaffordable water rates and constrained local budgets.

The investment proposes the combining of federal dollars for lead service line replacement in low-income communities ($102.1 million) with bonding authority for water quality protection ($290 million), a one-time General Fund appropriation for drinking water infrastructure and innovation ($105 million), and asset management grants ($2.9 million) to help communities develop, update and improve their plans for wastewater and stormwater.

EGLE Director Liesl Clark says over half of EGLE’s budget is distributed in financial assistance to Michigan communities to help with water infrastructure and other environmental and health protection efforts.

“These community water systems are critical to ensuring clean water for homes and businesses,” said Clark. “Our staff’s ongoing technical outreach and the Mi Clean Water initiative are important links in that chain.”

The Drinking Water Asset Management (DWAM) grant is available to assist water supplies in asset management plan development or updates, and/or distribution system materials inventory as defined in Michigan’s Lead and Copper Rule.

The Affordability and Planning (AP) grant is available to any community water supply and local unit of government, including counties, townships, cities, villages and others to assist in planning and/or rate studies.

Recently approved grants awarded through the DWAM and AP programs:

DWAM Grants

Village of St. Charles – $397,083

Village of Mackinaw City – $210,225

City of Allen Park – $53,200

Village of Union City – $191,760

City of Plainwell – $269,950

City of Three Rivers – $274,775

City of Royal Oak – $252,133

Village of Berrien Springs – $215,000

AP Grants

Crystal Falls Township – $35,860

City of Harper Woods – $15,800

City of Highland Park – $120,000

City of Iron River – $101,300

City of Midland – $15,800

City of Muskegon Heights – $135,000

Village of Westphalia – $15,000

Michigan EGLE expects to update new grants and recipients under the MI Clean Water plan via a press release early each month throughout the summer of 2021. An archive of EGLE press releases is available here.