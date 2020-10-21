$16.6 million approved for critical infrastructure improvements in eight rural Michigan communities

MICHIGAN, (WJMN) – The United States Department of Agriculture has provided $16.6 million in loans and grants to support communities across rural Michigan.

“This is another tremendous investment in rural Michigan infrastructure,” said USDA Rural Development State Director for Michigan Jason Allen. “There is no question that these projects will change the shape of their communities for decades to come.”

The funds were provided through the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program and Rural Business Development Grants.

“Via our historic partnership with the USDA and in alignment with President Trump’s efforts to strengthen rural America, the U.S. Small Business Administration is delivering on our commitment for a more viable economic environment for rural and agricultural small businesses to thrive in,” SBA’s Great Lakes Regional Administrator Rob Scott said. “Our efforts with the USDA here in Midland and across the region will continue to ensure our nation’s job creators – small businesses – are viable and start, grow and expand.”

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, in Schoolcraft County, will use a $7.2 million loan to construct a medical office building on the site of the main hospital campus. The project includes two-story medical office building and the renovation of the old administrative suite and clinic. The new structure will house rehabilitation and fitness, oncology infusion, medical billing and administrative offices, along with increased clinical offices.

The Bay Mills Indian Community, in Chippewa County, will use a $6 million loan to construct a medical office building to help meet the needs of the community, which suffers chronic shortages of medical staff. The new 34,000-square-foot facility will have almost twice the space of the existing building and include areas for medical, dental, pharmacy, lab, imaging, behavioral health, optical, community health, and traditional healing services.

The Tuscarora Township Downtown Development Authority, in Cheboygan County, will use a $350,000 loan to complete ongoing infrastructure improvements, including paving, curb and gutter work, sidewalks, lighting, landscaping, traffic control and restoration.

The City of Beaverton, in Gladwin County, will use a $425,000 loan to reconstruct Glidden Street, upgrading it into an all-season, all-weather, Class A road. This will help the community expand its industrial park.

The Beaverton Building Authority will use a $1.6 million loan to construct a public works and law enforcement building. The existing facilities do not meet storage or layout for day-to-day operations and the current law enforcement building was damaged by fire in October 2018. The new structure will combine these two departments into one facility and will be adjacent to the relocated city hall.

The City of Harrison, in Clare County, will use a $280,000 loan to purchase a tanker truck for the community fire department. The new tanker will have a high capacity pump, the ability to carry 3,000 gallons of water and have better safety restraints for the occupants and their gear.

The city will also use a $25,000 grant to begin work on improving the downtown streetscape.

Clare County will use a $545,000 loan to purchase and renovate a building for Clare County Senior Services, providing an addition meal preparation site and dining center. As the population of residents over 60 continues to grow, there is an increased demand for senior services. The county is currently renting a commercial kitchen site that is inadequate for the increasing demand on dining services and home delivered meals.

The City of Midland, in Midland County, will use a $190,000 grant to improve transportation infrastructure along Saginaw Road.

The City of Gladwin, in Gladwin County, will use a $75,000 grant to begin work on a downtown streetscape improvement project.

To learn more about investment resources for rural areas, interested parties should contact their USDA Rural Development state office.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.

Latest News