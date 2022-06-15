GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill into law Tuesday that allows 17-year-olds to serve alcohol at restaurants.

House Bill 4232 was introduced to help restaurants deal will labor shortages.

The bill allows 17-year-olds to serve alcohol if they go through an alcohol serving training program and if there is a manger on the premise who is at least 18 years old.

Michigan is now the second state that allows 17-year-olds to serve alcohol, according to the Alcohol Policy Information System. The other state is Maine.