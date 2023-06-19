GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men are in the hospital after a shooting in the city of Manistee Friday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers with the Manistee City Police Department were sent to the area of 5th Street and Ramsdell Street after receiving reports about a shooting in the area.

According to Manistee City Police Chief Joshua Glass, the officers found a 36-year-old Traverse City man with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was airlifted to the hospital. He was last listed as in critical condition.

Witnesses told the officers that the suspect ran off with two other people, Glass said during a press conference. A perimeter was established while law enforcement looked for them.

Around 1:40 p.m., dispatch received a call about a potential second shooting on Vine Street near 9th Street. Glass said that officers found a 19-year-old Muskegon County man with two gunshot wounds to his extremities. He was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown, but Glass said he was in stable condition.

Officers believe that both men were shot at the incident on 5th Street.

Glass said two other individuals were questioned about their involvement in the shooting.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The city of Manistee says there is no threat to the public and that the two men know each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manistee City Police Department at 231.723.2533.

The shooting remains under investigation.