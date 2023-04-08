MICHIGAN (WJMN) – Looks like Las Vegas isn’t the only “Sin City” in the United States.

According to a recent study from WalletHub, a personal finance website, two Michigan cities were ranked among the “most sinful cities in the U.S.”

WalletHub came to its findings by comparing 182 U.S. cities across seven key dimensions: anger and hatred; jealousy; excesses and vices; greed; lust; vanity; and laziness. The company then identified 38 metrics “of vices and Illicit behavior” within the seven dimensions (e.g., rate of theft, number of fast-food restaurants per capita, gambling statistics, etc.), and graded each metric on a 100-point scale for all 182 cities.

Finally, WalletHub calculated the weighted average of each city across all of its metrics to find the cities’ overall scores.

The two Michigan cities that made the list were Detroit and Grand Rapids, with Detroit ranking as the 27th “most sinful” city in America, and Grand Rapids ranking closer to the bottom of the list at 155.

Below is the list of the top 10 “most sinful” cities:

Las Vegas, NV St. Louis, MO Philadelphia, PA Houston, TX Atlanta, GA Los Angeles, CA Denver, CO Chicago, IL Baton Rouge, LA Phoenix, AZ

The study is just one set of data showing a pattern of “sinful” activities. FBI data from 2019 shows Detroit had 13,040 violent crimes that year. Additionally, the city had 14,844 larcenies, or personal thefts, and 6,886 motor vehicle thefts.

With Detroit’s population at 663,502 as of 2019, that means there were about 1,965 violent crimes for every 100,000 people in the city.

Meanwhile, the FBI data for Grand Rapids paints a different picture. Grand Rapids had 1,286 violent crimes in 2019, with 2,754 larcenies and 501 motor vehicle thefts, all with a population of 201,799. That means Grand Rapids had about 637 violent crimes per 100,000 people in 2019.