2 more Michigan lawmakers test positive for virus amid surge

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — At least two more Michigan legislators have tested positive as the coronavirus continues surging to record heights, including one who attended Senate session and committee hearings on Thursday.

That was same day the House canceled votes due to infections among members.

Those with COVID-19 include Sen. Kim LaSata and Rep. Ann Bollin, both Republicans. Another Republican, Rep. Scott VanSingel, confirmed Thursday he was recovering from the virus.

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, a Democrat, announced his infection last week.

All told, at least seven lawmakers have tested positive this year while an eighth died from a suspected case.

Latest Stories