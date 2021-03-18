2 more Michigan men charged in Jan. 6 riot at US Capitol

DETROIT (AP) — Two more Michigan men have been charged after photos and other evidence showed they were at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Robert “Bobby” Schornak and Daniel Herendeen are from Macomb County. The FBI says they traveled to Washington in support of President Donald Trump and got inside the Capitol. They were charged in Washington with obstructing Congress, violent entry to the Capitol and other crimes. Both men were released after appearing Thursday in federal court in Detroit. Five men from Michigan now have been charged in the FBI’s investigation.
