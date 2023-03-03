EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two more of the students who were injured in the Michigan State University shooting have been released from the hospital.

Campus police tweeted Friday that the two students had been discharged from Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. They had previously been listed in serious but stable condition.

Another student was already sent home on Feb. 23, 10 days after the shooting. Troy Forbush posted on Facebook that he was shot in the chest. He thanked the doctors who saved his life.

Two students remained in the hospital Friday, one listed in fair condition and the other in critical condition.

Three students were killed in the shooting on Feb. 13, Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner. MSU announced Thursday they would be awarded degrees posthumously.

L-R: Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner.

Since the shooting, makeshift memorials of flowers and signs have been laid around the East Lansing campus. On Thursday, the university started removing those memorials in anticipation of poor weather and because they were starting to deteriorate. The university decided to mulch the flowers and use them to plant a memorial tree for Anderson, Fraser and Verner later this year.