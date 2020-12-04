2 suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot out of jail

BELLAIRE, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Allegan County brothers implicated in an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have posted bond and been released from jail.

Michael Null of Plainwell and William Null of Shelbyville, both 38, bonded out Thursday, the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 8. Their bond had been set Wednesday at $250,000, and they had to put up 10% of that to get out, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

The brothers are among 14 men who are accused of taking part in a plot to kidnap Whitmer. Federal authorities say they believed the executive orders she issued in response to the coronavirus were an overreach of her power. Investigators say some of the suspects, including the Nulls, scoped out her vacation home in Antrim County. The group also allegedly designed and tested bombs, bought a Taser to use in the abduction and considered how to blow up a bridge.

After the suspects were arrested in early October, Bill Null’s neighbors said they were shocked to learn the allegations against him. They said they knew him to be a “normal, pretty nice fellow.”

Bill Null was a co-founded of the Michigan Liberty Militia, and his brother was also a member. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office has said they were also members of a militia called the Wolverine Watchmen that was involved in the kidnapping plot.

The Nulls were charged at the state level with providing material support for a terrorist act and weapons charges. The majority of the suspects face similar state-level charges, but six of them have been charged with conspiracy at the federal level.

One of the state-level suspects, Shawn Fix of Belleville, was released on bond last month. Paul Bellar of Milford and Pete Musico of Munith also posted bond and were released, the AG says. The others are still behind bars.

