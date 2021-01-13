2 people arrested after 2 women shot near Stanton

EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after two women were shot in Montcalm County early Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police said troopers were called around 2 a.m. for a report of shots fired outside a house near the intersection of Ann and Janet streets in Evergreen Township. That’s off of M-66 between Stanton and Sheridan.

One of the women is in critical condition and the second has injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to an MSP news release.

Michigan State Police say two people were arrested at the scene. An additional four people believed to have been involved in the incident are still unaccounted for.

MSP is still looking for the vehicle the victims arrived to the house in before the shooting. It’s described as a 2000 gray GMC pickup truck with a driver’s side door of a different color — likely silver. It does not have a license plate, but will likely have bullet holes in the front or side windows. Police said the driver of the truck may be in the Grand Rapids area. Anyone who sees it is asked to call 911 or MSP’s Lakeview Post at 989.352.8444.

Police said the truck is registered to the Cedar Springs family of the victim who is in critical condition.

MSP said troopers were searching the property where the shooting happened. They expected to have to spend between four and six hours at the scene collecting evidence.

“This is a fairly large scene because it didn’t happen inside the house, it appears that it happened outside the house,” MSP Lt. Christian Clute said at the scene. “So we’re not only dealing with any evidence that potentially could be inside the house, we also have an exterior scene that the evidence tech in the crime lab will have to process.”

Police say there is no threat to the public.

“The message to the people that are concerned is that if they see something, say something, like always. We’re doing our best to keep the public safe; there’s quite a police presence behind us…” Clute said. “Unfortunately, even in quiet communities, occasionally incidents of violence like this happen. And we’re doing everything we can to find out what happened and to keep the public safe.”