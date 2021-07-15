20 Michigan projects granted money for expanding internet access

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – 20 more projects were granted money as part of the Connecting Michigan Communities (CMIC) grant program.

Lt. Governor Gilchrist and the Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) announced the awardees on July 14. $15.3 million was awarded to projects that are projected to bring service to 6,700 location and have an economic benefit of up to $12.4 million.

“During my first days in office, I committed to working to increase high-speed internet availability, affordability, and adoption across our state,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist. “We will continue to invest in expanding infrastructure to allow all Michiganders the opportunity to access high-speed internet. The funding in the CMIC grant will increase access for families and better connect people, communities, and businesses across Michigan.”

The CMIC grant program was established to bring broadband service to unserved ares in Michigan. The program supports the mission of the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office, established by Gov. Whitmer to help close the digital divide. This is the third group of projects to receive funding. The first grantees were announced in October 2020 followed by the second round in April 2021. 14 projects were funded in those two cycles. Overall, the funding will impact more than 18,000 locations in michigan and is projected to generate annual economic benefits that could exceed $32 million.

The projects have committed to closing the digital divide and provide digital literacy training materials to residents and businesses in their proposed service area. They will work with local community and anchor institutions and foundations to host events promoting e-learning, job and workforce training.

You can find the full list of CMIC grant awards on their website as well as information on future grant awards.