20 more coronavirus-related deaths, 898 more cases in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 20 more deaths linked to coronavirus and on Monday confirmed 898 more cases of the virus, the latest state data shows.

Of the 20 deaths, four were discovered when public health officials reviewed death certificates to find any that had not been reported to the state. Those checks have been run routinely each week for months.

In all, Michigan has now seen 6,751 deaths linked to the coronavirus and 123,633 confirmed cases since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

Labs in Michigan on Monday tested 23,796 samples for the virus and 845 came back positive, a rate of 3.55%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once.

Overall, Michigan’s new cases have remained largely flat weeks — though the Upper Peninsula is seeing a large increase in that rate — and the seven-day average of daily positive tests has been down lately. Hospitalization numbers remain low, though they have jumped by more than 100 in the last week. The numbers of deaths each day are also low.

You can also go to Michigan.gov/coronavirustest to find a testing site near you.

On Tuesday, Jackson-based Consumers Energy said it was devoting $12 million to helping customers cover their bills during the financial hardship of the pandemic. The goal is to divvy up the money among 25,000 households and 1,000 small businesses. Some of it will be funneled through nonprofits. People in need of help can call Consumers Energy at 800.477.5050 or call 211 to get connected with community resources.

