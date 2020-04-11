2020 Michigan Census response ranked 3rd in nation

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — Census Day was on April 1st and every submission counts.

The Executive Director of the 2020 Michigan Census wants every citizen to know about the importance of participating in this years census.

“There are definite challenges for our state that we have to overcome,” said Kerry Ebersole Singh, The Executive Director of the 2020 Michigan Census.

Every 10 years, the United States Government counts every person living in the country to financially help each state.

Ebersole Singh said the Census is not just a population count, but an effective strategy to make sure states, counties, and individuals are represented properly.

“It’s about 3,000 dollars per-person, 30,000 dollars over 10 years, and it helps to support vital programs like Medicaid and medicare, infrastructure, yes that means our roads and bridges, as well as literacy programs for our kids and the list goes on, so it’s just really important for all of our communities.”

The Census is not only utilized by the government, but the gathered information can help small local businesses understand their communities needs.

Michiganders are currently ranked 3rd in the nation with a 53% Census response rate, but Ebersole Singh said the challenges are the same, regardless of the community.

“Raising awareness and driving home the importance of why people should be counted and outside of some of the critical programs I mentioned, it’s also about representation. This impacts how many congressional seats is allocated to our state.”

The U.P. is a big part of the Kerry’s Michigan Census campaign because she wants to make sure our local communities have everything they need for their future.

“Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula we need you to make sure, as soon as you get those mail pieces, fill out that census form. If you don’t have internet access call the toll free number. Just fill out the form, it’s only 9 questions and it benefits us for the next 10 years.”