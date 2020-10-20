2,909 more coronavirus cases in Michigan over the weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Michigan over the weekend as the percentage of positive tests continues to rise, data released by the state Monday shows.

In addition to the 2,909 cases over the two days, the state also recorded 21 more deaths linked to the virus.

The state has now seen a total of 147,806 confirmed cases in the seven months since the virus was first detected in Michigan and 7,031 related deaths.

On Saturday, labs in Michigan tested 28,599 samples and 1,595 came back positive for a rate of 5.58%. On Sunday, 23,802 samples were tested and 1,460 were positive, a rate of 6.13%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Positivity rates have been climbing in recent weeks. They were closer to 3% for the bulk of August and September but have been surpassing 4% for more than a week. Friday was the first time the rate rose above 5% since May 29.

Michigan is seeing an increase in cases, with the highest rates of new cases per million people the highest in the Upper Peninsula (338.6), Southwest Michigan (175.5) and West Michigan (143.8).

Outbreaks associated with large universities also continue to grow. There are some 1,622 cases linked to Michigan State University (91 more since last week), 922 at Grand Valley State University (42 more), 738 at Western Michigan University (83 more), and 836 at the University of Michigan (200 more).

Outbreaks at K-12 schools all remained fairly small, with only a few reaching 10 cases and only one surpassing 30.

The state releases updated figures on school- and college–related outbreaks each Monday, defining an outbreak as two more more cases outside a single household linked by a common location.

Statewide hospitalization numbers are climbing, with more than 1,100 inpatients confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 and nearly 300 of those in intensive care. There are still enough beds and ventilators for everyone who needs one.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has it, health officials want you to get tested. You can find a testing site near you at Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.

The number of free, state-backed sites has grown to nearly 100 after the state partnered with Walgreens to offer 36 sites. Appointments, which are required, may be made at Walgreens’ website. The Michigan Primary Care Association, a collected of federally qualified health centers, is hosting 47 sites — mostly in low-income communities.

