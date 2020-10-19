$3.6 million in grants available to target invasive species in Michigan

Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan’s Invasive Species Grant Program is now accepting proposals for the 2020 funding cycle, with an anticipated $3.6 million available to applicants.

The program – a joint effort of the Michigan departments of Natural Resources; Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; and Agriculture and Rural Development – is part of a statewide initiative launched in 2014 to help prevent, detect and control invasive species in Michigan.

“Our state’s natural resources, both land and water, are threatened by invasive species that harm our environment, economy and even human health,” said Gary McDowell, director, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program is a critical tool in addressing these threats – both on the local level with Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas and on a statewide scale by supporting advances in prevention and control.”

This year the program is seeking projects to detect and control high-risk invasive species, including Japanese stiltgrass and hemlock woolly adelgid, and to initiate surveys in high-quality environments like Great Lakes islands.Emphasis is placed on developing strategies to increase public adoption of decontamination practices that prevent the spread of invasive species.

Projects improving preparedness for species that may arrive in Michigan and those which expand identification and management training opportunities are also sought. Priority is given to supporting Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas across the state to implement strategic plans for outreach, detection, and control of regional priority species. Projects providing new tools or improve techniques for detecting and managing established species, including European frog-bit, starry stonewort, and invasive knotweed species, are also are requested.

Regional Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas are operating in all of Michigan’s 83 counties, assisting the public in identifying and managing invasive species. Contact information for individual CISMAs can be found at Michigan.gov/Invasives in the Local Resources section.

Local, state, federal and tribal units of government, nonprofit organizations and universities may apply for funding to support invasive species projects in Michigan. Full project proposals are due Dec. 11. Award announcement is anticipated in March 2021.

Grant requests for general projects can range from a minimum of $25,000 to a maximum of $400,000. CISMAs can request up to $60,000 for annual implementation of prevention, detection and control activities and up to $40,000 for specific survey and treatment projects. Applicants must commit to provide a minimum of 10 percent (in the form of a local match) of the total project cost.

Competitive applications will outline clear objectives, propose significant ecological benefits, demonstrate diverse collaboration and show strong community support.

The 2020 grant program handbook outlines priorities and application guidelines. Applicants also can take advantage of a two-part webinar Thursday, Nov.5: Part 1 starts at 9 a.m. and will focus on general grant information, 2020 priorities, and the application process. Part 2 follows at 10 a.m. and will explain the Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area application process and funding for 2020. Both the handbook and webinar registration information are available at Michigan.gov/MISGP. A recorded version of the webinar will be available on this website after Nov. 10.