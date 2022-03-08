LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) will complete the transfer of $3 billion in surplus funds to Michigan’s auto insurers this week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox announced on Monday.

Upon completion, the transfer will begin a 60-day deadline for auto insurers to send out $400 refund checks per vehicle to eligible Michiganders no later than May 9, 2022.

“These $400 refunds are game-changers for so many Michigan families,” Whitmer said. “I called for these refunds because I am committed to lowering costs for Michiganders and putting money back in people’s pockets. They are possible because we worked across the aisle to pass bipartisan auto insurance reform, and we will keep working together to grow our economy and build a state where families can thrive.”

The MCCA voted unanimously to return about $3 billion of surplus funds to Michiganders, maintaining approximately $2 billion in surplus funds to ensure continuity of care for catastrophic accident survivors.

Auto insurers in Michigan are now required to issue $400 per vehicle, or $80 per historic vehicle, to all eligible Michigan policyholders of vehicles insured under a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements for operating a vehicle on Michigan roads as of 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2021.

Consumers eligible for the refund who do not receive their refunds by the deadline are recommended to contact their auto insurer or agent. Any consumer questions or concerns that cannot be resolved directly with their insurer should contact DIFS by calling Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) or by emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov.

“After Governor Whitmer called on the MCCA to issue these refunds and the MCCA announced its plan, DIFS issued guidance to auto insurers to ensure that these refunds are sent out as quickly as possible, and in no case later than May 9, 2022,” Fox said “Our goal is to make sure that Michiganders understand the eligibility requirements and to help ensure that this money makes it into consumers’ pockets as quickly and securely as possible. DIFS stands ready to answer questions or help resolve any concerns that Michiganders may have regarding their refunds.”