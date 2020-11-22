3rd person dies, 1 critical after northern Michigan shooting

UPDATE: 11/21

ELBERTA, Mich. (AP) — Police say a third person has died and a fourth remains in critical condition following a shooting at a home in northern Michigan’s Benzie County.

Undersheriff Gregory Hubers tells WPBN/WGTU-TV that one of the four people shot Friday died at the Munson Medical Center, where the remaining shooting victim was in critical condition.

Hubers had said Friday that a mother and her adult son had died in Friday’s shooting, while the father and another son were rushed to a hospital.

He said police don’t believe any suspects are at large. The shooting occurred in Elberta, a village tucked between Lake Michigan and Betsie Lake.

Original: 11/20

ELBERTA, Mich. (AP) — Police say two people have been killed and two more were critically injured in a shooting at a house in northern Michigan’s Benzie County.

The undersheriff says a mother and her adult son died, while the father and another son were rushed to a hospital.

The shooting occurred in Elberta, a village tucked between Lake Michigan and Betsie Lake.

Police aren’t looking for suspects outside the home.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred among the the people in the residence.

