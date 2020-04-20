40% of COVID-19 deaths in Michigan are African Americans

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Nine lawmakers are expressing concern with the Small Business Administration over low numbers of small business loans for the state.

A letter today from Congressman Dan Kildee (Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus) states his concern when it comes to small businesses in Michigan being able to access emergency loans under the Paycheck Protection Program.

The letter is addressed to Administrator Jovita Carranza of the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Chicago native serves as a member of President Trump’s Cabinet and previously served as the Deputy Administrator for the SBA under former President George W. Bush.

Michigan currently ranks 5th in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and ranks 2nd when it comes to the number of unemployment claims filed during the pandemic, according to a press release and letter led by Kildee. The release and letter go on to say that Michigan ranks 35th when it comes to small business loans from the SBA, based on eligible payroll in the state.

"According to jobless claims filed since March 14, Michigan has processed over 1 million unemployment claims, representing nearly a quarter of our state's labor force," the members wrote.

In addition to Congressman Kildee, the letter was signed by Michigan U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, as well as Representatives Brenda Lawrence (MI-14), Debbie Dingell (MI-12), Rashida Tlaib (MI-13), Elissa Slotkin (MI-08), Andy Levin (MI-09) and Haley Stevens (MI-11).