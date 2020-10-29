$5,000 offered to help solve woman’s 1988 disappearance

CHARLEVOIX, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information that could help solve the likely homicide of a northern Michigan woman who disappeared in 1988.

Victoria Salisz was a 69-year-old waitress at Pippin’s, a restaurant in Boyne City.

Her car was in her driveway when she vanished, and her purse and keys were inside the house.

State police last year used a drone to take photos of her property.

A dig in the area was also conducted. Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra knew Salisz back in 1988: He was a busboy at the same restaurant.

Vondra says it’s not too late for people with information to step forward.

Latest Stories